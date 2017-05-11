Sisulu to intervene in housing challenges of communities south of Joburg – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Sisulu to intervene in housing challenges of communities south of Joburg
Citizen
The department said that a meeting was held with representatives of the communities and the parties involved agreed to report back in the next 10 days. Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will intervene in the housing challenges faced by the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!