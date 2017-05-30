Sit-at-home: MASSOB leader, Madu hails Ndigbo, vows to die for Biafra struggle

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB,) has hailed Ndigbo over the high level of compliance with the sit-at-home declared by pro-Biafra groups today, Tuesday. In a statement by the MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, he said the huge success the sit-at-home recorded was a clear indication that the time […]

Sit-at-home: MASSOB leader, Madu hails Ndigbo, vows to die for Biafra struggle

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

