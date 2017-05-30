Sit-at-home order: Partial compliance in Ebonyi as security agencies compel banks to open

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-THERE was partial compliance to the sit-at-home order by the Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital as economic activities, movement of vehicles and individuals have been reported in the State.

The activities in the state gradually gathered momentum following the show of force demonstrated by security agencies in the early hours of today (yesterday) as they moved around the state capital with patrol vehicles and helicopter in the state.

With the activities of the security agencies in place, Ebonyi people were seen trooping out from their houses, shops that were hitherto closed became opened as the 2 popular markets within the capital, Abakpa and Kpirikpiri were opened for commercial activities.

Vanguard learned that activities increased within the capital as the people started developing confidence that they were safe to go about their normal business of the day.

Meanwhile, after a team of security operatives comprising the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, stormed Diamond Bank, it was compelled to open for services as the crowd at the gate of the bank was overwhelming and posed threat to the operation of the Bank.

As at the time of this report, no MASSOB or IPOB members was said to have been arrested by the security agencies and that Mass Transits were not loading for passengers traveling outside the state.

Also, only few schools were reported to have opened for academic activities in the state.

…more details later

The post Sit-at-home order: Partial compliance in Ebonyi as security agencies compel banks to open appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

