SIWES: Reps Probes Unpaid Student Allowances

By Kauthar Anumba-Khaleel

The House of Representatives is set to probe the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over unpaid allowances of students who participated in the Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The decision sequels a motion on the Need to address the non-payment of SIWES allowances to students by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) moved by Hon. Kinsley Chinda wherein he stressed the need to address the non-payment of allowances to students who participated in the SIWES by ITF.

Chinda who recalled that the fund was established to encourage acquisition of skills needed for manpower training in the country under the scheme, insisted that it is wrong for the agency to refuse to pay students allowances.

He lamented situations whereby the country was still importing skills from other countries even when money is provided for training of students.

According to him, “it is unpatriotic for the ITF or any Government agency to deliberately bring hardship to students by withholding funds that have been released for payment of their SIWES allowances.

“Unless urgent action is taken to check the prevailing sharp practices in the operations of the ITF, students will continue to be ripped off”, he submitted.

To this effect, the House mandated its Committee on Industry to investigate allegations of sharp practices and fraud in the operations of ITF especially on the utilization of its funds from 2010 till date.

