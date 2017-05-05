Six parties line up to endorse Uhuru, as the President’s re-election bid takes shape – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Six parties line up to endorse Uhuru, as the President's re-election bid takes shape
The Standard (press release)
Deputy President William Ruto with Coast leaders Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Jubilee Party Mombasa Governor Aspirant Suleiman Shahbal at his Karen residence yesterday. Mr Ruto said that he was confident of a Jubilee victory in the coming elections …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!