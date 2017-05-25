Six students abducted at Igbonla Model College

Six students of the Igbonla Model college in Epe, Lagos state were kidnapped yesterday evening May 24th. The kidnappers gained entry into the school through a broken fence. They were said to have attempted to abduct more students but were stopped security operatives stationed at the school. This would be the second time kidnappers will …

The post Six students abducted at Igbonla Model College appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

