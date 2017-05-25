Pages Navigation Menu

Six students abducted at Igbonla Model College

Posted on May 25, 2017

Six students of the Igbonla Model college in Epe, Lagos state were kidnapped yesterday evening May 24th. The kidnappers gained entry into the school through a broken fence. They were said to have attempted to abduct more students but were stopped security operatives stationed at the school. This would be the second time kidnappers will …

