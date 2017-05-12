Six years after, Ifeanyi Dike speaks on his kidney transplant – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Six years after, Ifeanyi Dike speaks on his kidney transplant
Vanguard
Six years after he underwent a kidney transplant in India, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is still looking strong and healthy as if nothing happened to him. The handsome actor and Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Actors' Guild of Nigeria,AGN, was down …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!