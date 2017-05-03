S/Kaduna Killings: BBOG Convener Condemns Harassment By Policemen

The co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu yesterday said policemen that stopped protest by the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) at the unity fountain in Abuja are not different from the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau.

Aisha stated this when a Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), Operations, Arungwa Nwazue, stormed the Unity Fountain Abuja and threatened to shot journalists who were covering the SOKAPU rally against attacks by Fulani herdsmen that have left over a thousand people dead in the region.

The BringBackOurGirls co-convener told journalists that she was protesting in solidarity with SOKAPU over the continuous killings of defenceless citizens in Southern Kaduna.

“He just came in here with his men, his boys and his guns, he is not different from Shekau, because that is exactly what Shekau does. To intimidate people and kill people. We shall not be intimidated. If they refuse to obey the law, we will obey the law. For every Nigerian killed, it affects us all,” Aisha said.

DCP Nwazue who ordered Journalists to stop recording, while the leader of the group, Reuben Buhari was addressing them, physically manhandled photo journalists and vowed to destroy their cameras.

While both the journalists and leaders of the SOKAPU were appealing to him to allow the journalists do their job , Nwazue refused and ordered his men to handle the journalists with force if they refuse to leave the unity fountain.

He told the journalists, “Did the Police authorities tell you they are aware of what they are doing here? This is a public place. I want you to leave, if you don’t leave, whatever happen to you, you are on your own,” the DCP, said.

After the altercations with the journalists, he ordered his men to use maximum force, shoots whoever stays behind.

Before the disruption of the protest, the president of SOKAPU who was represented by Reuben Buhari, called on the Kaduna State governor, M Nasir el-Rufai to resign since he failed to protect the citizens.

The group also demanded for the immediate arrest and prosecution of members of the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) who have openly confessed to participating in ‘reprisal’ killings in the region.

