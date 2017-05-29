Skales finally drops Sophomore Album “The Never Say Never Guy”

Afro-pop superstar Skales has released his sophomore album titled ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ today, May 29, 2017. Skales made the announcement on his Instagram page, he wrote; Believe me, I didn’t sleep all night. Just couldn’t wait to share with you this work of art I’ve put together! Guys, I present my 2nd album titled ‘The […]

