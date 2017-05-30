Skales releases star-studded sophomore album – TheCable
Skales releases star-studded sophomore album
Entitled 'The Never Say Never Guy,' the album boasts of a star-studded lineup of guest artistes. They include Sarkodie, Davido, Rotimi Music, PJ Morton, Phyno, Tekno, Fifi Cooper, Timaya, Lil Kesh, Wande Coal and Burna Boy. 'The Never Say Never Guy' …
Skales Drops 'The Never Say Never Guy' Album
