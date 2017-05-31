Skales releases star-studded sophomore album

RAPPER/SINGER, Skales, has released his sophomore album after weeks of intense publicity. Entitled ‘The Never Say Never Guy,’ the album boasts of a star- studded lineup of guest artistes. They include Sarkodie, Davido, Rotimi Music, PJ Morton, Phyno, Tekno, Fifi Cooper, Timaya, Lil Kesh, Wande Coal and Burna Boy. ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ which […]

