Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skales releases star-studded sophomore album

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

RAPPER/SINGER, Skales, has released his sophomore album after weeks of intense publicity. Entitled ‘The Never Say Never Guy,’ the album boasts of a star- studded lineup of guest artistes. They include Sarkodie, Davido, Rotimi Music, PJ Morton, Phyno, Tekno, Fifi Cooper, Timaya, Lil Kesh, Wande Coal and Burna Boy. ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ which […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.