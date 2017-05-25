Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Skales Shuts Down Industry Nite with ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ Album Listening Party

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Baseline Records frontman Skales on Wednesday; May 24, 2017 held a listening party at Industry Nite for his sophomore album ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ which is scheduled for release on Democracy Day, May 29, 2017. The night witnessed a slew of attendees who came out to show the singer some love and support, with […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.