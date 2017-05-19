Skales unveils Art & Tracklist for His Sophomore Album “The Never Say Never Guy”

Skales has relased the album art and tracklist to his sophomore album “The Never Say Never Guy”. The 16-track album which includes 3 bonus tracks features Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Timaya, Phyno, PJ Morton (Maroon 5), Rotimi, Lil Kesh, Fifi Cooper, Egar Boi and Davido. Producers on the album include Echo, Egar Boi, KrisBeatz, Young Jonn, Jay […]

The post Skales unveils Art & Tracklist for His Sophomore Album “The Never Say Never Guy” appeared first on BellaNaija.

