Skandiabanken Allows Norwegians to Handle Bitcoin through Internet Banking

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Increasing demand for Bitcoin and other altcoins can no longer be ignored. The cryptocurrencies have already made inroads to the conventional financial system, both directly as well as indirectly. As banking institutions continue to adopt blockchain technology, a Norwegian online bank — Skandiabanken has gone a step further to recognize Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies … Continue reading Skandiabanken Allows Norwegians to Handle Bitcoin through Internet Banking

