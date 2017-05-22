Pages Navigation Menu

“Skepta is not a rapper, he’s an activist” | British-Nigerian singer at the forefront of the grime scene – YNaija

Posted on May 22, 2017


“Skepta is not a rapper, he's an activist” | British-Nigerian singer at the forefront of the grime scene
34-year-old Joseph Adenuga better known by his stage name Skepta just won the Songwriter of the Year award, and Best Contemporary Song for Man at the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards in London on Thursday, May 18, 2017. He was recently listed on …
