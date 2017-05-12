Skomina to handle Europa League final

Manchester United’s Europa League final clash with Ajax on May 24 at Stockholm’s Friends Arena will be refereed by Slovenian official Damir Skomina.

Skomina, 40, has already overseen Ajax vs. United before as he was in charge for Ajax’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the Europa League in 2012 when United went through 3-2 on aggregate.

David De Gea, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Ashley Young all started the match; Daley Blind was on the bench for Ajax.

Skomina has also had a run-in with United manager Jose Mourinho before when the manager criticised him for failing to award Chelsea a penalty in their Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev in October 2015.

“The referee and the goal referee decide not to give it,” Mourinho said after the 0-0 draw. “It was a clear penalty. I don’t know. The referee didn’t see it? The referee decided not to give it? I think the referee was very good. I’m serious. I think he made one mistake.”

Skomina, an international referee since 2003, was also in charge for United’s 1-1 draw with Benfica in 2011 and their 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, both in the Champions League.

The official was also on the receiving end of a blast from Arsene Wenger following Arsenal’s Champions League exit to AC Milan in 2012.

Wenger said: “I was not happy with the referee because he gave them many free-kicks in the centre of the park. Every single free kick, every time they went down it was for them. They sensed that very quickly on the pitch, the players, and they used it very well.”

