Sky Level! Patoranking billed to Headline the 2017 All Day In Music Festival in Guadelope

Nigerian raggae/dancehall star, Patoranking keep making waves as he has now been billed to headline the 2017 Edition of the All Day In Music Festival alongside DJ Puffy, Bunji Garlin, Herve Pagez and Maeva Carter. The event is scheduled to hold in Guadelope from the 22nd to 23rd of July. An excited Patoranking announced this […]

The post Sky Level! Patoranking billed to Headline the 2017 All Day In Music Festival in Guadelope appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

