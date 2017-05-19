Pages Navigation Menu

Sky Level! Patoranking billed to Headline the 2017 All Day In Music Festival in Guadelope

Posted on May 19, 2017

Nigerian raggae/dancehall star, Patoranking keep making waves as he has now been billed to headline the 2017 Edition of the All Day In Music Festival alongside DJ Puffy, Bunji Garlin, Herve Pagez and Maeva Carter. The event is scheduled to hold in Guadelope from the 22nd to 23rd of July. An excited Patoranking announced this […]

The post Sky Level! Patoranking billed to Headline the 2017 All Day In Music Festival in Guadelope appeared first on BellaNaija.

