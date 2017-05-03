Sleep easy if you weren’t involved in looting spree, EFCC tells Ekweremadu – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Sleep easy if you weren't involved in looting spree, EFCC tells Ekweremadu
TheCable
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has advised Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, to sleep easy if he is not involved in the â€œlooting spree that seems to be the pastime of many Nigerians in the corridors of powerâ€�.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!