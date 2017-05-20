Pages Navigation Menu

“Slow Country” In Cinema Finally This Weekend – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 20, 2017


“Slow Country” In Cinema Finally This Weekend
The much talked about action movie “Slow Country” is finally set to hit the cinemas this weekend. The movie which has been adjudged the most believable action movie ever made in Nollywood will be opened to all movie lovers from Friday 19th May.
