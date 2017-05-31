Smart technologies driving new homes

By Prince Osuagwu

The future of building smarter homes is all about digital applications with more functional and convenient devices designed to bring life changing opportunities

Some of these highly innovative technologies aid connectivity at home and guarantee a more secured world for mankind. Homeownership is now, more than ever, showing a sign of achievement in so many societies of the world. While the home has always been a place where families escape from the ever increasing pressures of the world, modern technology is helping to redefine what an ideal , safe and secure home should look like with its complexities.

That appears what digital device maker LG Electronics is cashing in on, to line up smart technologies and other advanced home products which prioritize user engagement. The company says that a new range of technology enabled services such as smart lighting, mobile working solutions and smart governance will define and shape consumers everyday experiences.

Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Rajesh Agnihotri said: “the world we live in today is totally driven by technological advancement and LG being a leading brand in terms of innovative products is not resting on its oars to see that consumers have arrays of products that would help them fulfill their dreams by creating stronger connection between them and their loved ones. This is what I call purposeful bonding.”

A few of the latest innovations the company released recently include: The LG NeoChef microwave and smart Instaview refrigerator which serve as examples of kitchen assistants taking charge of the cooking and dining experiences. The Neochef microwave oven evenly cooks and defrost food with linear power control, with its 200 watts of heating power cooking dishes faster than conventional models. Ergonomically designed the oven offers user-centric solutions and with increased stability with a hygienic enhancing features that eliminates 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria. The smart Instaview Door-in-Door refrigerator comes equipped with a 29-inch touch LCD display which allows consumers to transparently view items inside it.

LG Neochef is equipped with efficient interior LED lamp that are three times brighter than conventional models consumers can easily monitor the entire cooking process. It has a compact exterior size which offers greater cooking capacity for delicious meal.

