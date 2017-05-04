SMEs received N8bn loans from BoI in 2016 – Vanguard
|
SMEs received N8bn loans from BoI in 2016
Vanguard
DISBURSEMENTS of loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sub-sector by the Bank of Industry (BoI) in 2016 increased by 42 percent to N8 billion from N5.64 billion in 2015. This was contained in the bank's 2016 annual account which also indicated …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!