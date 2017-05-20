Smile360 opens Nigeria’s first 3D X-Ray dental facility in Lagos

In order to boost the nation’s healthcare sector and provide first class service to Nigerians, Smile360 Dental Specialists, one of the country’s foremost dental service providers, has re-located and re-launched into a world class facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The company recently organized an opening party at the new facility to appreciate its patrons and people who have support them in their seven years of existence.

According to the clinic management, to set high dental standard in Nigeria, and match the quality of service obtainable in the United States of America and the United Kingdom, the facility is equipped with the latest technology including a 3D X-Ray, the only one in the country.

The facility also includes 12 dental chairs, a children’s section, a reception and a lounge area. Speaking on the launch of the new clinic, Chief Executive Officer, Smile360, Dr. Amy Shumbusho said the move was to enable them provide superior quality of treatment obtainable anywhere in the world to patients in Nigeria.

“The move to this new facility will enable us to see more patients, provide superior quality service that you can find anywhere in the world. We want to be able to impact our society through dentistry and I feel that this new facility will allow us to do just that.

“We look forward to bringing new and old patients for them to experience our latest treatments and a more comfortable environment”, said Shumbusho. Stressing that the clinic laid great emphasis on technology, Shumbusho remarked that they bought the state of the art machines during the recession because they place great premium on people’s healthcare.

She said: “Here we are using digital technology and applying it into oral health care. It is the future. Right now everything is going digital. Even in dentistry, we are going digital”.

While speaking on the importance of a smile, she emphasized that Nigerians should smile more, noting that smiling can increase their lifespan. “If you smile more, you are actually reducing your blood pressure, and it will also affect your heart positively. Smile can also reduce hypertension. So just smiling can affect your overall general health.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Avon Medical Services Limited, Dr. Awele Elumelu was full of praise for the quality of the clinic unique customer service delivery and professional competence. She described Shumbusho as an incredible hardworking woman with a good attitude and great disposition.

Winner of the Best Dental Service Provider 2015 and 2016 at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards, Smile360 Dental specialists is the brainchild of Shumbusho. She is also one of the first specialists in Invisible Orthodontics in West Africa.

