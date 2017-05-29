Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snake Regurgitates Another Snake in Startling Video – National Geographic

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


National Geographic

Snake Regurgitates Another Snake in Startling Video
National Geographic
The eaten snake, which was on the cusp of disappearing into its predator's mouth, seems to have made it out alive. By Christina Nunez. PUBLISHED May 29, 2017. An error occurred. Try watching this video on www.youtube.com, or enable JavaScript if it is …
Gruesome! One snake eats another one, but the “meal” manages to escape ALIVE (photos, video)TUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.