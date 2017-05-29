Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony
After a whirlwind romance, Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at their home in Brentwood. The supermodel and Snapchat CEO met at a dinner party …
Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder tie the knotThe Straits Times
Miranda Kerr Marries Evan Spiegel in Backyard Ceremony!Just Jared
Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel In Small CeremonyContactmusic.com

