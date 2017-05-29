Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony
Information Nigeria
After a whirlwind romance, Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at their home in Brentwood. The supermodel and Snapchat CEO met at a dinner party …
Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder tie the knot
Miranda Kerr Marries Evan Spiegel in Backyard Ceremony!
Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel In Small Ceremony
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!