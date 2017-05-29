Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony

After a whirlwind romance, Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are officially husband and wife! The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at their home in Brentwood. The supermodel and Snapchat CEO met at a dinner party in New York back in 2014 and were engaged in July, 2016. …

The post Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

