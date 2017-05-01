So Adorable! Princess Charlotte’s New Portrait has been Released ahead of her Birthday

The new official portrait of Princess Charlotte has been released one day ahead of her second birthday! The photo was taken in April by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the family’s home in Norfolk, England. According to Kensington Palace’s statement, “The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

