So Bill Gates Is A Huge Fan Of Trevor Noah’s Book

Back in 2016 – November to be exact – a book by our very own internationally acclaimed comedian, Trevor Noah, was published.

It was called Born a Crime, detailed the trials and tribulations Noah faced born as mixed-race boy in apartheid South Africa, and quickly landed on the New York Times’ Bestseller List.

Fast forward to May 2017 and Bill Gates wrote a review on the book, published by TIME.

A glowing review, Gates begins describing his doubts when Noah was first picked to take the place of Jon Stewart:

I’m a longtime fan of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. When Jon Stewart stepped down as host in 2015, I was sad to see him go. I was also worried for his replacement, Trevor Noah, a South African comedian. Stewart’s style is so unusual that I didn’t see how anyone could fill his shoes—especially someone like Noah, who describes himself as an outsider. As popular as Noah was in South Africa, I didn’t know whether his humour would connect with American audiences. I’m happy to report that I was wrong. Millions of viewers—myself included—are tuning into The Daily Show because Noah’s show is every bit as good as Stewart’s. His humor [sic] has a lightness and optimism that’s refreshing to watch. What’s most impressive is how he uses his outside perspective to his advantage. He’s good at making fun of himself, America, and the rest of the world. His comedy is so universal that it has the power to transcend borders.

And that’s just about the show.

Gates went on to describe his own takeaways from the book – and then this happened:

Much of Noah’s story of growing up in South Africa is tragic. His Swiss father moves away. His family is desperately poor. He’s arrested. And in the most shocking moment, his mother is shot by his stepfather. Yet in Noah’s hands, these moving stories are told in a way that will often leave you laughing. His skill for comedy is clearly inherited from his mother. Even after she’s shot in the face, and miraculously survives, she tells her son from her hospital bed to look at the bright side. “’Now you’re officially the best-looking person in the family,’” she jokes.

Of course, Noah couldn’t contain his excitement – nor his funny:

Adorable.

Read Gates’ full review here, and maybe you should get your hands on that book if you’re looking for a bit of a chuckle.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

