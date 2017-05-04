Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So It Is Easy To Toast You This? Fans Come For Linda Ikeji On Twitter

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The news about Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s engagement broke the internet yesterday which led Donjazzy to put up a funny tweet to Linda Ikeji. Alas, Linda replies. See picture below. See Fans reaction after her reply to Don Baba.   Source: Twitter

The post So It Is Easy To Toast You This? Fans Come For Linda Ikeji On Twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.