So It Is Easy To Toast You This? Fans Come For Linda Ikeji On Twitter
The news about Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s engagement broke the internet yesterday which led Donjazzy to put up a funny tweet to Linda Ikeji. Alas, Linda replies. See picture below. See Fans reaction after her reply to Don Baba. Source: Twitter
The post So It Is Easy To Toast You This? Fans Come For Linda Ikeji On Twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!