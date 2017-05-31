SO LOVELY! Couple Shoot Pre-Wedding Photos, 35 Years After Marriage
After 35 years of marriage with four children and four grandchildren, former secondary school teacher, Mr Kolawole and his evergreen wife got their dreamed destination photo session in Canada courtesy of their photographer son, Jide Kola.
In their son Jide’s words, he said;
“KOK and his sweetheart had the destination prewedding session they never had.”
We present #BollyKolly82
Photo Credit: Jide Kola Photography
See more photos:
