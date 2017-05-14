Pages Navigation Menu

‘So Much Trouble In The World’

Posted on May 14, 2017

By Owei Lakemfa The anniversary of Bob Marley, the Social Prophet who preached freedom, redemption, liberation, human rights, equality and revolution, was marked yesterday. It was 36 years ago, the then 36-year old Marley passed on. He had predicted the troubles in today’s world and had tried to get humanity change course.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

