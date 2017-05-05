Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So Sad! Omoni Oboli Loses Dad in Car Crash – Bella Naija

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Olisa Blogazine

So Sad! Omoni Oboli Loses Dad in Car Crash
Bella Naija
Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli lost her dad this morning in a car accident. The mom of three posted this morning on Instagram a photo of herself and captioned, “the devil is a liar, pray for me and my family.” …
So Sad! Omoni Oboli's Father Dies in Car AccidentThe Olisa Blogazine

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.