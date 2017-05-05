So Sad! Omoni Oboli Loses Dad in Car Crash – Bella Naija
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
So Sad! Omoni Oboli Loses Dad in Car Crash
Bella Naija
Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli lost her dad this morning in a car accident. The mom of three posted this morning on Instagram a photo of herself and captioned, “the devil is a liar, pray for me and my family.” …
So Sad! Omoni Oboli's Father Dies in Car Accident
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!