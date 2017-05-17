Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So Sweet! Prince William hangs out with Young Cancer Patient during Royal Marsden Hospital Visit

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visited the Royal Marsden hospital on May 16, 2017 in Sutton, England to mark the 10th year since His Royal Highness became President of the centre. The Duke accompanied staff as they went about their daily activities in treating and caring for patients. During his visit, he hung out with […]

The post So Sweet! Prince William hangs out with Young Cancer Patient during Royal Marsden Hospital Visit appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.