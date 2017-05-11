Social media commenter shades single ladies as IBB’s last daughter is set to become a 3rd wife
A Nigerian social media commenter, Aishat Alubankudi, took to Facebook to mock ladies against polygamy, as IBB’s last daughter is set to become a 3rd wife.
Read her posts after the cut….
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!