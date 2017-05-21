Sokoto expands taskforce on polio eradication – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Sokoto expands taskforce on polio eradication
Daily Trust
Sokoto state government has set up an expanded high powered task force which includes leadership of Jamaatu Nasir Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) towards eradication of polio in the state. Other members of the task force …
