Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Sokoto judges, magistrates go to court on motorcycles – Tambuwal
Daily Post Nigeria
Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has lamented the condition of the States' Magistrates and Area Court Judge, who he said use commercial motorcycles as mode of transport to court. He spoke on Monday at the 2017 Law Week, where he …
Federal government should not collect more money than states – Tambuwal
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!