Sokoto NLC seeks N25,000 monthly pensions – Nigeria Today

Sokoto NLC seeks N25,000 monthly pensions
NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, Sokoto State chapter, has demanded an upward review of the monthly pension to a minimum of N25,000, as against the N4,000 being paid since the past 12 years. State Chairman of NLC, Mr. Aminu Umar, while making the …
