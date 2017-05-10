Sokoto NLC seeks N25,000 monthly pensions

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, Sokoto State chapter, has demanded an upward review of the monthly pension to a minimum of N25,000, as against the N4,000 being paid since the past 12 years. State Chairman of NLC, Mr. Aminu Umar, while making the demand in Sokoto, also called for implementation of the government circular of December 2014, on the payment of gratuity and pension to staff and medical workers in the Local Government service, as their counterparts in the state service.

He, however, lauded the state government for the payment of arrears of gratuities of more than N4billion to retired civil servants at the state and local government service. He also noted the regular payment of salary and pension “at a time when some workers in some states are being owed arrears of salary and pension. Regular training and retraining of civil servants, priority given to education, agriculture and others.

“The minimum of N4,000 monthly pension has been on since the past 12 years. This does not conform with the living realities of the times. We also plead with the state government for the implementation of the payment of gratuity and pension to medical workers in the Local Government Service as their counterparts in the State Service,” Ahmed said.

He urged the state government to implement the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions, CONTIDESS, to non-academic staff in the state “as well as amend the law that stipulates retirement age of academic staff of Shehu Shagari College of Education, SSCOE, and Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi Polytechnic and College of Nursing, Sokoto,” stressing that “the present administration has continued regular payment of salary and pension at the time when workers were being owed many months of salary and pension in other states.”

Ahmed applauded the state government for implementing 80 percent CONPCASS to academic staff of SSCOE and restoration of CONHESS to academic staff of College of Nursing and Midwifery and Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, assured the civil servants of his readiness to continue to work hard to improve their welfare.

