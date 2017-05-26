Sokoto removes 13,415 ghost workers from payroll

Sokoto State Government under the leadership of Aminu Tambuwal said it has expunged 13,415 ghost names from the payroll of its 23 local councils. Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Mannir Dan-Iya made the disclosure, in Sokoto, on Thursday. The commissioner, who briefed newsmen on the activities of the ministry, in the last […]

Sokoto removes 13,415 ghost workers from payroll

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

