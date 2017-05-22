Sokoto Spends N9.2bn on Agriculture in Two Years – THISDAY Newspapers
|
|
Sokoto Spends N9.2bn on Agriculture in Two Years
The Sokoto State Government has committed N9.2 billion in various intervention programmes in the agricultural sector in the state in the last two years. Speaking at a press briefing in Sokoto Monday, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Umar …
Sokoto approves N1.7bn for fertilizer procurement
