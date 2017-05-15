Pages Navigation Menu

Sokoto State government paid N278 million to ghost workers

Posted on May 15, 2017

The Sokoto State Government says it has recovered over N278 million paid to ghost workers on the payrolls of local governments in the past four months. Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this on Sunday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress held in Gwadabawa Local Government Area. Mr. Tambuwal said the money was paid …

