Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto State Govt. to ensure sustainable development in urban, rural areas

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

SOKOTO State Government says it is committed to ensure a sustainable development of the urban and rural areas of the state. Aminu Tambuwal said this at a two-day stakeholders sensitisation workshop in the mining sector for the North West geo-political zone on Wednesday in Sokoto. Tambuwal, represented by Prof. Bashir Garba, Secretary to the State […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.