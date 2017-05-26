Sokoto State Govt, World Bank, earmark N9bn on environmental project

Sokoto State Government and the World Bank, have earmarked Nine million naira for the implementation of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

The State Environment Commissioner, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, disclosed this in Sokoto on Friday at a news briefing to mark Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s two years in office.

Sifawa said that the state government had paid its counterpart fund of one billion naira, while the World Bank’s contribution of eight billion was being awaited.

He said:” The projects entail the rehabilitation and construction of earth dams in the state, namely, Lugu and Lambar Tureta earth dams, among others.

“Lugu dam, established in 1953, which was destroyed by flood in 2010, would also be rehabilitated under the project.

” The dam has 1,200 hectares, comprising of 3,000 of irrigable land.”

Sifawa said further that the project include the construction of main collector drainage and gutter, from Tudun Wada area to river Sokoto, in Sokoto South Local Government.

“Others include the construction of a drainage gutter from Goronyo dam, for tree planting and protection activity on desertification.

”The state government has designed plans to address the challenges posed by waste management and environmental degradation.

”The state government, in collaboration with a company, has also approved N50 million for the purchase and supply of 10 new ultra-modern heavy duty motor vehicles and plants, for refuse evacuation and waste disposal,” he said.

Sifawa further said that the state government had recently recruited 550 youths, for refuse evacuation and disposal.

In the same vein, he disclosed plans by the ministry to deploy sanitary health inspectors across the state, in collaboration with the ministry of health.

Sifawa also said that the ministry had restructured and equipped the department of environmental health, for effective sanitary inspection across Sokoto metropolis.

He further said that N16 billion was earmarked, for the control of unnecessary outbreak of diseases among the communities.

The post Sokoto State Govt, World Bank, earmark N9bn on environmental project appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

