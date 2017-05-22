Sokoto to prosecute agric loan defaulters, says Commissioner – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Sokoto to prosecute agric loan defaulters, says Commissioner
The Nation Newspaper
Sokoto State Government on Monday vowed to prosecute all the defaulters of the multi billion agricultural loans, disbursed in the last few years. The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Umaru Nagwari, made the pledge in Sokoto at a news briefing …
