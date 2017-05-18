Sokoto, UNICEF sign N2.8b MoU on health, education – Vanguard
|
Sokoto, UNICEF sign N2.8b MoU on health, education
Vanguard
Sokoto—A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, covering health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene worth N2.8 billion has been signed by Sokoto State Government and UNICEF. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
