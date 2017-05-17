Solape Oladipupo: Killer Air force man to be court-martialed Friday

An aircraftman of the Nigerian Air Force, Ben Kalu, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Solape Oladipupo, at the NAF base in Makurdi, Benue State, will be court-martialed on Friday, DailyPost reports.

Kalu, who has been in custody for over two months at the NAF Tactical Command, Makurdi, would begin the process of court-martial on Friday, after which he would be handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution.

Recall that the suspect had on Sunday, March 12, shot dead Oladipupo, popularly called Shomzy, in her apartment at the base, on the grounds that she was unfaithful in their romantic affair.

The air force authorities had since taken Kalu for psychiatric tests in the course of their investigation.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the court-martial, adding that it would “take place shortly.”

He said, “We have a procedure in the military and we don’t jump the process. There is a disciplinary committee which goes through investigations, boards of enquiry, summary of evidence and so on.

“The last stage is the convening of the court-martial. From all indications, we are at that stage now and it will take place between this week and next week. It will take place shortly. The NAF can never sweep the matter under the carpet, because the crime was an embarrassment to the service.”

