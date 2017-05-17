Solape Oladipupo: Killer air force man to be court-martialed Friday

An aircraftman of the Nigerian Air Force, Ben Kalu, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Solape Oladipupo, at the NAF base in Makurdi, Benue State, will be court-martialed on Friday. Kalu, who has been in custody for over two months at the NAF Tactical Command, Makurdi, would begin the process of court-martial on Friday, after which […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

