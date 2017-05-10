Solar Energy: A/Ibom Takes Delivery of High-Tech Lights equipment

By Bernard Tolani Dada

In readiness for the takeoff of the solar energy factory to be constructed in the State Government of Akwa Ibom has taken delivery of High-Tech Lights equipment donated by Hangzhou MC Prudent Company Limited.

Speaking while inspecting the equipment’s in company of the Secretary to the state Government Mr. Etekamba Umoren and other officials, Akwa Ibom state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr Nse Essien, said the High-Tech Street Lights were samples of other numerous projects the company intends to introduce in the state when fully operational.

Dr Essien, who disclosed that the company has acquired a factory site along Itam Industrial Layout, in Uyo expressed optimism that in the next six months, it would have completed the factory fully fitted with the required equipment.

According to him, other lighting solutions to be produced by the company include solar panels; batteries; LEDs; Low Energy Lightnings and other solar energy solutions.

He noted that in no distant time, all houses in the state would be solar powered thereby bringing an end to the hardship faced by residents of the state due to the epileptic nature of public power supply.

The Science and Technology Commissioner, who lauded the company’s ingenuity in locating the batteries on the poles, said it would be difficult for it to be vandalized, adding that the industrialization drive of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration was yielding positive results and invited other investors to the state as “Akwa Ibom is investor friendly.”

Dr Essien explained that the factory, when operational, would be used to service other African Countries aside the supply of components to big project sites of the company located in Ghana and Zambia, saying “with the construction of the Solar Energy Factory, youths of the state would be gainfully employed.”

On his part, the Chairman of the company, Mr. Bofeng Ying, expressed gratitude to the State Government for the opportunity given the company to contribute to the industrialization of the state, pledging not to betray the confidence reposed in the company by the people and State Government.

In his words: “The Hangzhou MC Prudent Company Limited (Nigeria) together with Hangzhou MC Lighting Company (China) is happy to handover our fully 10 units, new, clean, bright energy efficient solar street lights as sample or pilot project to the Akwa Ibom State Government. This is to testify for future big projects we are producing, and we intend to change all lamps into solar powered LED lights.”

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

