Soldiers kill suspected leader of kidnapping gang in Ondo

Soldiers have killed a suspected leader of a militant group involved in kidnapping in Ikorodu and Epe areas of Lagos State.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told newsmen on Monday in Lagos that the suspect, simply identified as Ossy, was killed by soldiers at Ajakpa area of Ondo State.

Owoseni said that the suspect was killed at about 3.00a.m. on Monday in an effort to apprehend all members of his gang and other criminals who had made life miserable for innocent citizens.He said that the gang members retreated to their base in Ajakpa because they could no longer lay claim to the creeks in Isawo area of Ikorodu.

“At about 3.00a.m. today, soldiers posted to dislodge the militants wreaking havoc in some parts of Lagos engaged the criminals in a shootout at Ajakpa, during which the suspected leader known as Ossy was killed.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other gang members,” Owoseni said.In a statement, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, said that the Operation DELTA SAFE carried out the killing.

According to Abdullahi, the squad repelled an attack in Ajakpa Community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State on Sunday night.It said that the attack was led by a notorious gang leader, Ossy Ibori, with a hideout at Ajakpa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.“The leader was gunned down during the gun duel along with some of his gang members. His body was identified by some of the locals in the area.

“Search for other criminals who jumped into the water with gunshot wounds is ongoing.“The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle and four magazines,” he said.

Abdullahi noted that the gang led by Ossy Ibori had been terrorising parts of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo States.“Last month, the gang killed an army captain and two policemen in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Late last year, the criminals abducted students and staff of a secondary school.“The criminals, in addition, carried out several attacks at Ese-Odo Community at Ajakpa, Safarogbo and Balowo areas,” he said.Abdullahi said that the need to flush the criminals out from their hideout became necessary to ensure peace and security in Ondo State.

“Sadly, in the process, one gallant soldier paid the supreme price while three others sustained gunshot wounds.“They have since been moved to a military hospital for proper medical attention.

“While the operation is ongoing, let me appeal to law-abiding residents of the affected communities to remain calm, vigilant and to support our troops with valuable information on whereabouts of other criminals,’’ he said.

