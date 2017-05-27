Solid century from Irfan spurs Uganda to cricket victory over Malaysia
ICC World Cricket League Division Three
Uganda 193/6 in 36.2 overs (M. Irfan 108*) | Malaysia 189 in 50 ( Shafiq Sharif 58 off 55, V Singh 39 | F Nsubuga 4-43-10; H Ssenyondo 3-30-10)
Canada – 256/8 50/50 ov RR: 5.12
United States of America – 133/9 37/50
Singapore – 100 37.1/50 overs
Oman – 101/5 23/50 overs
Right hand batsmen Mohammed Irfan scored a quickfire unbeaten century to guide Uganda to a crucial 4 wicket victory over Malaysia Saturday.
Irfan thrilled the crowd at Lugogo with 10 sixes as he posted a match wining 108 off 71 balls. Uganda raced past a 189 target 14.4 overs to spare, and a health run rate of 5.31.
The result hauled them from bottom of the table to fourth with 4 points, behind Oman and Canada who are now at 6 points.
DAY 5
Malaysia vs Oman
Canada vs Singapore
Uganda vs USA
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
MATCH PREVIEW
Two defeats in three games has left Uganda fighting to survive relegation in a tournament they were tipped to win as hosts.
Now, only two wins in the two remaining ICC World Cricket League Division 3 matches can save Uganda’s dwindling hopes — of staying in Division 3.
The mission to survive relegation (teams that finish 5th and 6th) starts today for Uganda against Malaysia, who did the hosts a favour by bursting open the promotion race by upsetting Canada yesterday.
Uganda must now beat USA and Malaysia by huge margins in their final two games, and hope two of the top three falter. Three of those top teams on the table have to play each other, reducing the chances of more than one getting 8 points. (The maximum Uganda can now get are 6 points – see table bottom)
The loser at Lugogo today will certainly be relegated.
Singapore face Oman at Entebbe oval with the winner favoured to take one of the two available promotion berth, while USA can only keep their promotion hopes alive, by handing Canada a second straight defeat at Kyambogo.
Friday result (click to read full results via espncricinfo)
Uganda 144/10 in 46.3 ( Mukasa 57, Kayondo 20, Irfan 15; Khan 3-28-9, Magsood 3-34-10, Ilyas 2-5-7.3)
Oman 145/4 in 27 (Singh 58, Ahmed 22, Lalcheta *19; Ifran 1-32-6, Nsubuga 1-43-9)
Points table
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|T
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Status
|Canada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.709
|Meet in the final and promoted to Division Two for 2018
|Oman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.254
|Singapore
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+0.059
|Meet in the 3rd playoff and remain in Division Three
|United States
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|+0.457
|Malaysia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|–0.616
|Meet in the 5th playoff and relegated to Division Four for 2018
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|–0.728
**By Louis Jadwong and additional reporting ESPN, Wikipedia
