Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Solidarity to lodge UN, HRC complaints over ‘racism double standards’ – News24

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Solidarity to lodge UN, HRC complaints over 'racism double standards'
News24
Johannesburg – Solidarity will submit a petition to Parliament on Monday requesting a debate on "double standards" that prevail in the handling of racism and possible consequences thereof, the union said on Sunday. The union said it will petition
Solidarity to lodge complaints against racism with the UN, SAHRCCitizen

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.