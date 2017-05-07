Solidarity to lodge UN, HRC complaints over ‘racism double standards’ – News24
News24
Solidarity to lodge UN, HRC complaints over 'racism double standards'
News24
Johannesburg – Solidarity will submit a petition to Parliament on Monday requesting a debate on "double standards" that prevail in the handling of racism and possible consequences thereof, the union said on Sunday. The union said it will petition …
Solidarity to lodge complaints against racism with the UN, SAHRC
